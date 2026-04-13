Joseph Williams Injury: Nursing leg injury
Williams is nursing a leg injury through spring ball, per Buffaloes Wire.
Williams missed Colorado's final game of the season, and the wideout is still nursing a leg ailment as Colorado goes through its spring practice period. He posted 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns last season, and should remain a big factor in this offense once he manages to get back on the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now