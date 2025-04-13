Josh Cuevas Injury: Unavailable for last spring workout
Cuevas (undisclosed) was out for Alabama's last spring workout Saturday, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.
Cuevas is one of three tight ends who sat out Alabama's last spring workout Saturday. Among the three, he is one of two to be a relatively surprising absence, and its reasoning remains undisclosed. At the very least, Cuevas still has much time before summer begins.
