Josh Cuevas headshot

Josh Cuevas Injury: Unavailable for last spring workout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Cuevas (undisclosed) was out for Alabama's last spring workout Saturday, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.

Cuevas is one of three tight ends who sat out Alabama's last spring workout Saturday. Among the three, he is one of two to be a relatively surprising absence, and its reasoning remains undisclosed. At the very least, Cuevas still has much time before summer begins.

Josh Cuevas
Alabama
More Stats & News
