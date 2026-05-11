Josh Derry News: Impresses in spring

Derry impressed during Central Florida's spring camp, Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Ideally for Derry and Central Florida, his strong spring is an indicator that he can adapt well to the FBS level. He transferred from Monmouth and will not only join the FBS but also jump to Division I's upper echelon by joining a Big 12 staple in UCF. Derry has at least some level of experience on his side, having produced plenty at a lower level of college football.