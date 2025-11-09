Hoover attempted a season-high 50 passes against Iowa State; however, it wasn't enough as the Cyclones pulled out the win after returning a punt for a touchdown late in the game. Although the talented QB aired out the ball, he threw a couple of costly interceptions early in the game. It's the third time in the last six games that he's thrown a pair of interceptions. Hoover has averaged 37.2 passing attempts per game and has been one of the best in the nation with 23 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. He'll go up against an even better defense next week when TCU plays at BYU.