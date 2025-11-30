Hoover saved his best for last as he threw for four touchdowns in an impressive win against the Bearcats in the regular season finale. It was the fifth time this year that he's gone over 300 yards passing in a game. He'll have the opportunity to build on what has already been a great year in a bowl game for the Horned Frogs. With a single touchdown in the bowl game, Hoover will set a career-high in total scores as he currently has 29 through the air and two on the ground which matches the 31 touchdowns he had during the 2024 season. Hoover has averaged 34.4 passing attempts per game, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go high volume in the bowl.