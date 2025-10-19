Hoover has recorded at least three touchdown passes in three straight games. It gets even better than that when considering he's met that accomplishment in five of seven games this year. Hoover has an impressive set of receivers and knows how to optimize that talent, even in a game that included over two hours of weather delays. He's been one of the best in the nation with 21 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions. The passing touchdowns are likely to continue when TCU plays at West Virginia next week.