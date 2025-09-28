Hoover also had a lost fumble on a strip sack for three total turnovers against Arizona State. That's more than he had in all three combined games prior to playing the Sun Devils. The story of the game was Arizona State's domination of TCU's offensive line. Hoover was under pressure for the majority of the game and there was no room for the running game. To make matters worse, Eric McAlister tweaked something in warm-ups and left early in the game. Hoover and the Horned Frogs will look to forget this game as they plan to host Colorado next week.