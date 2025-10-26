Hoover avoided turnovers and toughed out a wire-to-wire win at West Virginia that was closer than anticipated. It was just the third time this year that Hoover did not record an interception or lost fumble. The Horned Frogs are dealing with some injuries with their offensive playmakers which caused them to sputter in the third quarter. Overall, Hoover is having a fantastic year with 24 total touchdowns versus six interceptions. Fantasy rosters will need to find a replacement next week as the team is on a bye before hosting Iowa State in Week 11.