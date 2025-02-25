Josh Johnson News: Sees first-team reps in spring ball

Johnson has been working with the first-team offense during spring workouts, Brent Briggeman of The Gazette reports.

Johnson has been splitting first-team reps with fellow sophomore Liam Szarka as Quentin Hayes (not injury related) is not participating in spring practices. The 6-foot-2 sophomore quarterback appeared in five games last season, throwing for 126 yards (6-of-14), one touchdown and three interceptions, adding on 14 carries for 94 yards on the ground. The team mentioned that they are confident in Johnson and Szarka leading the team into battle this fall.