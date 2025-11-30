Johnson didn't throw the ball often Friday, though he made his opportunities count, completing all four of his attempts, including a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Bruin Fleischmann, while adding a rushing score that would extend Air Force's lead to 28-14 in the third quarter. Johnson started the season as the Falcons' primary quarterback, though he was replaced by Liam Szarka (arm) after completing nine of 18 pass attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three contests. With Szarka sidelined, Johnson completed 7-of-10 passes for 150 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his last two games while splitting work with Kemper Hodges.