Josh McCray News: Departing Illinois
McCray has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.
McCray will leave the Fighting Illini after playing four season as he looks for a better opportunity for his senior campaign. The 6-foot-1 running back totaled 117 carries for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns while reeling in 13 receptions for 116 yards and one score across 13 games during the 2024 season.
Josh McCray
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now