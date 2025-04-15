Josh McCray News: Departing Illinois

McCray has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

McCray will leave the Fighting Illini after playing four season as he looks for a better opportunity for his senior campaign. The 6-foot-1 running back totaled 117 carries for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns while reeling in 13 receptions for 116 yards and one score across 13 games during the 2024 season.