Josh Schuchts News: Entering transfer portal
Schuchts announced his official entry into the NCAA transfer portal via his X account.
Schuchts will enter the portal following two seasons with UTEP. The 6-foot-3 receiver appeared in eight games for the Miners in 2025, catching 21 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He will retain three years of eligibility at his next destination.
Josh Schuchts
Free Agent
