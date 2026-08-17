Joshua Moore News: In contention for starting role

Moore is in contention for a starting role, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

To partner alongside top option Malachi Toney and Duke transfer Cooper Barkate, who followed starting quarterback Darian Mensah, the Hurricanes need another wide receiver for their starting trio. Moore's competition is in fellow Miami mainstay Daylyn Upshaw and South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. In terms of quantity, Moore has done the most for Miami, finishing his first season in 2025 with 17 receptions (on 22 targets) for 210 yards and two touchdowns.