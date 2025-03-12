Joshua Wood News: Competing for starting role

Wood is in a three-way competition for the starting quarterback role ahead of the 2025 season, according to Gabriel Camarillo of KMPH.

Wood is one of the three options that could open the season as Fresno State's starting quarterback, but he's in an open race alongside E.J. Warner and Jayden Mandal. The role under center opened up following the departure of Mikey Keene, who transferred to Michigan. Wood completed 18 of 28 passes and posted a 1:1 TD:INT across 13 games in 2024.