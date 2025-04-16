Joshua Wood News: Hits portal

Wood will enter the transfer portal, per Jackson Moore of 247Sports.com.

Wood was last reported to be battling it out in a three-way competition with E.J. Warner and Jayden Mandal for a the starting quarterback gig. Evidently, those two have surpassed the returning Wood, who will now look for another program by way of the portal. The gunslinger, who tossed for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception last fall with six scores on the ground as well, should have two years of eligibility remaining.