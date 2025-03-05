Jovantae Barnes Injury: Out for spring practice

Barnes (ankle) is out for Oklahoma's spring practice, Jesse Crittenden of Rivals reports.

While the reason for Barnes' spring absence has not been publicly disclosed by Crittenden, it is likely attributed to the ankle injury that relatively ended his 2024 season early. At the very least and though he is far from being out of the woods, he has the 2025 Sooners' summer and fall practices to be 100 percent before regular-season action appears.