Jovesa Damuni Injury: Suffers potentially serious injury

Damuni suffered a leg injury that held him out for the back half of BYU's spring practice period that many around the program fear to be serious, per Jeff Hansen of 247Sports.

Damuni was slated to be a contributor for the Cougars this fall on the ground, but now that's all up in the air after he sustained a leg ailment that many around the program reportedly fear to be serious, although BYU has yet to confirm or deny that. The tailback ran for 111 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries last season, also catching six passes for 44 yards.