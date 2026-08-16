JR Mosley News: Pushing for snaps

Mosley has competed well in UAB's fall camp early on and has made his way into the running back mix, according Steve Irvine of BhamBanner.com.

Mosley and fellow true freshman Hudson Higgins are among the running backs in UAB's revamped room who have played their way into offensive contention this season. The running back put together an impressive spring camp and has continued that strong play into fall practices. With plenty of practices still ahead, he has an opportunity to secure a backfield role while also potentially contributing on special teams.