Judah Ezinwa Injury: Will be full-go for fall camp

Ezinwa (knee) will be a full go for the Miners' fall camp, per the El Paso Times.

Ezinwa was lost for the season after blowing out his knee in Week 6 against Liberty last season. Prior to that, he caught four passes for 76 yards. Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end is slated to be fully healthy for the Miners' fall camp and should be 100 percent by the time Week 1 rolls around.