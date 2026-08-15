Juelz Goff News: Standing out in practice

Goff has stood out amongst a proven running back room during Boise State's fall camp, according to Nathan Carroll of 247Sports.com.

Goff transferred to Boise State this past offseason after a productive 2025 campaign at Pittsburgh, where he maximized his carries by rushing for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 69 attempts. He now faces a significant challenge in earning a share of the workload, since he is working behind an elite backfield duo in Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines through the course of fall practices. Despite the challenge, the tailback has been noted for his speed and explosiveness that are helping him pressure the starters. Goff has more practices ahead of him to try and earn consistent touches this season, yet it won't be an easy task with the established duo ahead of him.