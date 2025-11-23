Vereen was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's season finale after missing last week's matchup against Air Force due to an undisclosed injury, but he was unable to suit up against the Owls. Despite ending the regular season on a sour note with back-to-back absences, the 6-foot-4 tight end put together a career year for the Huskies, hauling in 21 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns across nine games. Vereen will have ample time to get ready for one last showing on the year in UConn's eventual bowl game.