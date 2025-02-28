Ju'Juan Johnson News: Now listed as quarterback

Johnson is listed as a quarterback on LSU's 2025 football roster.

Johnson started his career in Baton Rouge as a safety before switching to running back. Now, the versatile athlete is listed as a quarterback, meaning he joins a position group that already includes Garrett Nussmeier, Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley. The Lafayette native tallied seven carries for 14 yards last season and caught five passes for 22 yards and a score. He has yet to throw a pass in his collegiate career.