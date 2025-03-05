College Football
Julian Gray headshot

Julian Gray News: Switches to tailback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Gray will play running back for Liberty moving forward, per the Flames' 2025 football roster.

Gray was a wideout for Liberty in 2024, and for three years with NC State before that. For his final season of eligibility, however, he'll switch to tailback, where he'll compete with Vaughn Blue and Caden Williams, among others, for snaps. Gray did log 10 carries for 62 yards and a score last season.

Julian Gray
Liberty
