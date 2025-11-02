Lewis made his second appearance of the season in Saturday's blowout loss. Kaidon Salter started the game and was benched after the first half, then Ryan Staub came in and threw an interception on each of his first two passing attempts, so Lewis got a chance to play. He led eight drives and threw for 121 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller. With how poorly the Buffaloes season has gone, it would not be surprising if Lewis was given more opportunities in the final three games of the season.