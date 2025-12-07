Davison Igbinosun's early interception of an errant Fernando Mendoza pass allowed Sayin a red-zone opportunity he took complete advantage of, as he connected with Carnell Tate for Ohio State's touchdown Saturday. But after the lone TD, he noticeably struggled, best indicated by his several sacks suffered and a botched QB sneak on 4th-and-1 under 10 yards in front of Indiana's end zone. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they only go down one spot in the College Football Playoff seeding, but Sayin will need to step up after showing signs of flaws in recent games.