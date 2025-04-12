Julian Sayin News: Performs well in spring game

Sayin completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 175 yards during Ohio State's spring game, Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reports.

Sayin split first team reps with Lincoln Kienholz during Ohio State's spring game, and he made the most of his opportunities on the day. The 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman appeared in four games with the Buckeyes last fall, throwing for 84 yards (5-of-12) and one touchdown, adding on 24 rushing yards on the ground. Sayin came out strong during the spring game, but Lincoln Kienholz had his moments as well, as we remain a ways out from clarity on who will start under center for OSU during the 2025 season.