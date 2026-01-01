Continuing momentum from the Big Ten Championship Game, Sayin struggled early, with the game's first half capped off by an interception returned for a 72-yard touchdown. Sayin showed signs of life during the third quarter, completing multiple passes to Jeremiah Smith, their last scoring a touchdown. However, it was far from enough, and Sayin's night finished with a second pick, which he had not done since Week 3. During 2025, Sayin completed 301 of 391 pass attempts (77.0 percent) for 3,610 yards and a 32-8 TD-INT ratio.