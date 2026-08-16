Julius Pope Injury: Side work in Sunday's practice

Pope (undisclosed) practiced to the side in Sunday's practice, Seamus Rohrer of SI.com reports.

There were three running backs doing injury rehab on the side Sunday, and Pope was one of them. He looks to be in contention for backup carries against Bryan Jackson, Nate Palmer, Harrison Bortolotti and Mason Lane. Though half of that field is injured, the other half is not, so Pope will aim to try to return as soon as he can.