Julius Pope headshot

Julius Pope News: Commits to Wisconsin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 11:47am

Pope has committed to Wisconsin, Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com reports.

Pope commits to the Badgers as the No. 1 JUCO running back, and he should add depth to the backfield. Pope began his career at Arkansas but spent just one season there before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community college. In his one season in the JUCO ranks, Pope ran for 576 yards and six scores on 96 carries while also catching 29 passes for 312 yards and two scores.

Julius Pope
Wisconsin
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