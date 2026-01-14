Haynes, a Georgia native, will transfer from Michigan and enroll at one of the state's best colleges. The running back's focus shifts to becoming healthy for 2026. Before his foot injury, he excelled as part of the 2025 Wolverines. Across seven games, Haynes logged 121 rushing attempts for 857 yards (7.1 averaged per carry) and 10 touchdowns. When he is healthy, the 2026 Jackets' primary runner likely will be him, even if the Yellow Jackets maintain Malachi Hosley despite his seven-touchdown 2025.