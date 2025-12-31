Haynes didn't travel with the team initially but had reportedly joined the team later on. Even so, it appears the junior back will miss the contest, and Jordan Marshall (undisclosed) is also questionable to suit up for the tilt, potentially leaving the Wolverines down major depth in the backfield. Haynes closes out 2025 with 121 carries for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns to his name as a runner and will enter the offseason with one year of eligibility remaining, should he choose to return to the college ranks in 2026.