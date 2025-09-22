Haynes has made a habit of finding the end zone from long-range and continued the practice against Nebraska on Saturday. With the game tied at 10, the 5-foot-11 junior broke free for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Wolverines some life and stopping the building momentum on the Nebraska sideline following a Jacory Barney score. Haynes has been a monster to start the 2025 season, running for 537 yards and six touchdowns on an impressive 8.1 yards per attempt while crossing the century mark and finding the end zone in all four games for the Wolverines. His next chance will come when the Wolverines host Wisconsin following the team's upcoming bye.