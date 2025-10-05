Haynes was the workhorse for the Michigan offense once again against Wisconsin, crossing the century mark for the fifth consecutive game to start his tenure with the Wolverines. The 5-foot-11 running back extended his scoring streak as well, finding the end zone twice on a pair of one-yard touchdown plunges in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Haynes has been one of the top backs in the country through five games and will get his next opportunity when the Wolverines travel to face USC on Saturday.