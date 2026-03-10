Justice Haynes News: Spotted on field for spring ball

Haynes (foot) was spotted on the field for the start of Georgia Tech's spring practice session Thursday, Alex Farrer of Rivals.com reports.

Haynes opted to move on from Michigan after just one year in Ann Arbor, where he accumulated career-best marks of 121 carries for 857 yards and 10 rushing scores. He's elected to return south to his home state of Georgia to close out his career and may claim the top spot on the depth chart for the Yellow Jackets in 2026, though Malachi Hosley performed well in 2025 and should remain a factor in the backfield. He's at least healthy to kick off spring after missing the final five games of 2025 due to a foot injury that required surgery.