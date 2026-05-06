Justice Williams News: Partakes in spring ball

Williams (undisclosed) participated in Washington's spring practice period and could be emerging as the Huskies' potential No. 3 receiver, per Dan Raley of Washington on SI.

Williams caught two passes for 28 yards in his redshirt freshman season in Seattle before missing the final nine games of the year. The wideout is back on the practice field, however, and he could be pushing for a starting role in the Huskies' wide receiver room alongside Dezmen Roebuck and Rashid Williams.