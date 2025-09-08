Bowick connected with quarterback Luke Altmyer on a four-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, giving the Fighting Illini an eight-point lead at the time. The 6-foot-4 receiver has shown a nose for the end zone, scoring three touchdowns in the team's first two games of the season. With nine targets in the same timeframe, Bowick may have enough volume to provide a semi-reliable floor to go along with his proclivity for scoring. His next opportunity will come against Western Michigan on Saturday.