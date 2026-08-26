Justin Bowick News: In line to start for OSU

Bowick is in line to log a starting role for Oklahoma State, Matt Postins of SI.com reports.

Oklahoma State marks Bowick's fourth team across the last four years, and he showcased promise and production with each of his other schools, Eastern Illinois, Ball State and Illinois. Last season saw him play for the Power Conference team Illinois and log 22 receptions for 265 yards and five touchdowns, the TD tally his career-high.