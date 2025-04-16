Justin Holmes News: Leaving Marshall

Holmes will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.

Holmes transferred to Marshall for the 2024 season after spending his first two years of college at Kent State. He was limited with the Thundering Herd this fall, reeling in just one catch for 11 yards on three targets. His best season came with the Golden Flashes in 2023, when he caught 20 passes for 188 yards. Clearly unhappy with his role through spring ball, the tight end will now seek his third program.