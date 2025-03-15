Justin Lamson News: Hits portal

Lamson will enter the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Lamson leaves the Falcons' program following head coach Scott Loeffier's departure to a role with the Philadelphia Eagles. Apparently new Bowling Green head coach Eddie George couldn't convince the gunslinger to stay. Lamson has tossed for 804 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in his two-year career. He's also a potent dual threat, with 428 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He figures to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.