Williams-Thomas was previously listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but was unable to suit up against the Eagles, marking his third straight missed game to end the season. The 6-foot running back will finish the 2025 regular season with 197 yards and two touchdowns on 5.6 yards per attempt on the ground while adding three receptions for 41 yards and a score through the air across nine contests. With Marshall finishing 5-7 on the year, Williams-Thomas' season is over and he will prepare for next year.