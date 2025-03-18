Justin Williams-Thomas News: Spring practice participant

Williams-Thomas (knee) is participating in California's spring practice, Jim McGill of BearInsider.com reports.

A healthy Williams-Thomas will look to replicate the improvement he showcased between California's 2022 and 2023 seasons. During the latter, he logged 21 carries for 91 yards and a seven-yard reception. Ideally for him, 2025 is his first year with triple-digit yardage.