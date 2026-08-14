Justus Ross-Simmons News: Returning to Syracuse

Ross-Simmons will return to Syracuse for the 2026 season, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Ross-Simmons will return to the program over the weekend and begin the acclimation period with an eye toward being available for the season opener against New Hampshire in Week 1 on Saturday, Sep. 5. Ross-Simmons has 100 career catches for 1,662 yards and 13 touchdowns in his previous four years -- two at Colorado State and two at Syracuse.