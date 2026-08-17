Justus Ross-Simmons News: Set to return to practice

Ross-Simmons, who returned to the program over the weekend, is set to practice with the Orange on Tuesday, per Chris Carlson of The Syracuse Post-Standard.

Ross-Simmons re-joined Syracuse on Friday after he was granted an additional year of eligibility despite playing four years at the college level. Last season, he caught 20 passes for 312 yards and five scores with the Orange, and he'll join practice Tuesday as he looks to carve out a role in his fifth season of college ball.