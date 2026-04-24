JV Gibson headshot

JV Gibson News: Notches three TDs in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Gibson caught three touchdowns in Cincinnati's spring game, per Cincinnati.com.

Gibson has reportedly displayed a great connection with JC French -- Cincinnati's presumed starting quarterback -- all offseason. The wideout looked promising in 2024 with FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff, reeling in 70 catches for 1,215 yards and nine scores before being a small part of Oklahoma's passing game last season. An FBS-level breakout could be on the horizon for Gibson.

JV Gibson
Cincinnati
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