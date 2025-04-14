Kadarius Calloway News: Plans to enter portal
Calloway plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Max Olson of The Athletic reports.
Calloway will look to possibly change teams again, just like he did for his 2024 season, when he was part of California as a transfer from Old Dominion. For both teams, he logged at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown, though his 2024 output did see a decreased overall output.
Kadarius Calloway
Free Agent
