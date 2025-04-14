College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kadarius Calloway headshot

Kadarius Calloway News: Plans to enter portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Calloway plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Max Olson of The Athletic reports.

Calloway will look to possibly change teams again, just like he did for his 2024 season, when he was part of California as a transfer from Old Dominion. For both teams, he logged at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown, though his 2024 output did see a decreased overall output.

Kadarius Calloway
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now