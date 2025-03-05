College Football
Kade McIntyre headshot

Kade McIntyre Injury: Won't partake in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

McIntyre (undisclosed) will be sidelined for spring practice in Norman, Jesse Crittenden of Rivals.com reports.

McIntyre missed the Sooners' final four games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, and whatever bothered the tight end at the end of the year appears to have carried over into 2025. The redshirt sophomore tight end has just one 26-yard reception in his two-year career in Norman, but this spring would've been an opportunity to potentially move up the depth chart. He'll aim to be available for fall camp.

