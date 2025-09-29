Feagin delivered a productive performance against the Trojans on Saturday, totaling 127 yards on the day while leading the team in rushing yards. The 6-foot-3 running back made his true highlight on a 64-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Luke Altmyer in the third quarter, giving the Fighting Illini a 24-10 lead at the time. Feagin has enjoyed a productive start to the 2025 season, totaling 380 yards from scrimmage to go along wiht four total touchdowns through five games. A matchup against Purdue awaits on Saturday.