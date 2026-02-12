Kaden Feagin News: Converting to tight end

Feagin (undisclosed) will switch positions to tight end ahead of the 2026 season, per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com.

Feagin is coming off a career year as a tailback for the Illini in 2025, in which he ran for 507 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 handoffs (4.2 yards per carry). He also caught 16 passes for 188 yards and two scores, and that receiving prowess will serve him well at his next position. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Feagin already sports the frame of a tight end, and he'll look to make an impact in that room as a senior.