Feagin found the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the first quarter to open up the scoring for the Fighting Illini, tying the game at seven at the time. The 6-foot-3 running back paced the Illinois backfield in rushing attempts once again against the Blue Devils, logging 17 attempts to just 12 for the rest of the running back room combined. Though he wasn't very efficient in his touches, rushing volume plus his apparent nose for the end zone will keep him in the conversation as a viable option at the RB spot. A matchup against Western Michigan awaits on Saturday.