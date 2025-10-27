Feagin was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against Washington but was able to suit up for the Fighting Illini on Saturday. The 6-foot-3 running back was mostly held in check with his limited workload, totaling 32 yards on just five rushing attempts while catching his lone target for six yards on the day. Despite scoring five touchdowns on the year and serving as the lead back for Illinois, Feagin has struggled as of late, running for just 70 total yards across the team's last three games. He will hope to buck that trend when Rutgers comes to town on Saturday.